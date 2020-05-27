|
THOMAS, Pamela Claire Mary. Peacefully at home after a 9 month battle with cancer on Thursday 21 May 2020. Dearly loved wife of Graham, much loved mum of Donna and Bryan, loved stepmother of Michelle and David, Susan and Paul, Lisa and Wayne. Loved Nana Pam of Logan , Jesse, Vaughn, Ryan, Justine, Jayden, Briana, and Bailey. A service will be held at the Warkworth Bowling Club on Friday 29 May at 1:30pm. If you would like to attend please register your interest with Michelle on 0274242864 before Thursday eve. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated for Harbour Hospice, PO Box 517, Warkworth or may be left at the Bowling Club.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020