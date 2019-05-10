Home

Pamela Beverley BULLEN

Pamela Beverley BULLEN Notice
BULLEN, Pamela Beverley. Passed away on 8th May 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku (Legends), 2 weeks short of her 79th birthday. Loved wife of the late Geoff, loved Mum of Leanne, Carolyn and Christine. Nana of Emma, Katy, Jessye, Bonnye, Taylor-Maree, and great Nana of Ashton, Leon, Evelyn and Arlo. A service for Pam will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 37 Kitchener Rd, Waiuku on Saturday 11th May at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
