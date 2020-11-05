|
PETERS, Pamela Anne (Pam) (nee Harpur). Pam passed away on 2 November 2020, after 78 years packed with love and laughter. An amazing wife to Jim, and much loved by daughter Sarah, and granddaughters Kimiora and Erin. A sister to Merle, Elaine, Yvonne and Jack, who love and miss her. A teacher and a friend to many. A service will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhinui Rd on Friday 6 November, 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice are appreciated. Aroha mai, aroha atu. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020