Greyson Funeral Services
24 Hill Street
Auckland, Auckland
09-376 0799
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
Puhinui Rd
Pamela Anne (nee Harpur) (Pam) PETERS

Pamela Anne (nee Harpur) (Pam) PETERS Notice
PETERS, Pamela Anne (Pam) (nee Harpur). Pam passed away on 2 November 2020, after 78 years packed with love and laughter. An amazing wife to Jim, and much loved by daughter Sarah, and granddaughters Kimiora and Erin. A sister to Merle, Elaine, Yvonne and Jack, who love and miss her. A teacher and a friend to many. A service will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, Puhinui Rd on Friday 6 November, 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice are appreciated. Aroha mai, aroha atu. Greyson Funeral Services Ltd
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
