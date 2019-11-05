Home

Pamela Anne (Pam) HUTCHING

Pamela Anne (Pam) HUTCHING Notice
HUTCHING, Pamela Anne (Pam). Passed away Friday 1st November 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loved wife of John, loved mother, mother-in-law and step-mother of Paula, Katie and Jaysen, Zane and Ruth, adored grandmother of Rhiannon and Nathan, and Kieran and Jemma. Daughter of the late Ted and Lily Cattle, sister and sister-in-law of Allan and Jen. A private cremation has been held as per Pam's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Franklin Hospice would be appreciated by the family.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
