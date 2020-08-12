Home

Pamela Anne BOYD

Pamela Anne BOYD Notice
BOYD, Pamela Anne. 24 June 1939 - 27 July 2020. Together with Fergus, Karen, Patricia, Julie and their families we would like to acknowledge the expressions of sympathy, kindness and help in so many ways shown throughout Pamela's illness and passing. Thank you to those who attended the celebration of Pamela's life and for all the donations to Waikato Hospice, cards, messages and phone calls. Please accept this personal acknowledgement as many addresses are unknown. Thank you all.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
