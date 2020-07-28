Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
Pamela Anne (Petley) BOYD

Pamela Anne (Petley) BOYD Notice
BOYD, Pamela Anne (nee Petley). Passed away peacefully on 27th July 2020 after a long battle with cancer, at the age of 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Fergus. Loved mother of Karen and Warren, Patricia, and Julie and Stephen. Cherished grandmother to Paul, Kirsty, Ben, Krystal, Jasmin, Michaela and Georgia. Great-grandmother to Adam and Matilda. Dearest sister to Patricia and Jack (John) and Auntie to Paul. Rest In Peace Petal. The family would like to acknowledge the splendid efforts of all medical and care teams, including Hospice. A funeral service for Pamela will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 31 July 2020at 10:30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Boyd family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020
