Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:30 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park Chapel
235 Schnapper Rock Rd
Albany
More Obituaries for Pamela CLARKE
Pamela Ann CLARKE

Pamela Ann CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Pamela Ann. On 12 January 2020 Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Rod. Much loved sister of Bruce and sister in law of Garth and Gaye. Rotarian and Friend of St. John. A service for Pam will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Thursday 16 January 2020 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations to North Shore Hospice or St John would be appreciated and these can be left at the Chapel.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
