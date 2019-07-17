|
|
|
DANE, Pamela Adrienne. Passed away peacefully on 13 July 2019, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Colin. Devoted mum of Michael and Rosanne, and mother-in-law of Diane, the late Eddie, and Jo. Cherished grandma of Katie, Nicki, Johan and the great-grandma of Ivy. "Forever in our hearts". A service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 18 July at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019