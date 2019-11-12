Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Margaret's Anglican Church
Kawerau
MILES, Pam. Passed away surrounded by family in Whakatane Hospital on Sunday 10th November 2019. Beloved wife of Murray. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bryan and Amanda, Chris and Helen, David, Kate and Craig. Adored Grandma of Tracey, Sarah, Stephanie, Ashleigh, Jess, Emily and Alex. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at St Margaret's Anglican Church, Kawerau on Wednesday 13th November at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Pam loved bright colours, to honour her memory please wear something colourful to the service. Donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimers NZ and may be left at the service. Communications please to the Miles Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
