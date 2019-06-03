|
DOYLE, Palma Mary. Born February 6, 1934. Passed away on June 1, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Doyle, cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of; Ann and Mike McKeown, Christine and Paul Greaney, Ian and Monica Doyle, Paul and Helen Doyle, and Tony Doyle, Liz Hislop, Irene Doyle; and much loved Grandmother of John, Christopher, Brendon, Kathryn, Jenny, Claire, James-Thomas, Hannah, Thomas, Madeline, James, Elizabeth, Sarah, Bernadette, Gabrielle, Jessica, Henry and Fraser; very special Great-Grandmother of Seajay, Bella, Charlize, Zekiel and Louie. Rosary will be held at Little Sisters of the Poor Ponsonby, Tuesday 4th June at 4:30pm. Funeral will be held at St Mary's Northcote, Wednesday 5th June at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, PO Box 47276, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144, would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
