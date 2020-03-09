Home

Owen William Henry (Bill) WILSON

WILSON, Owen William Henry (Bill). (Serv. No. 416801, Corporal, RNZAF, WWII). At Thames Hospital on 4th March, 2020; aged 101 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Isabella. Loved father of Billy (deceased), Peter and Diane. Grandad of Janet and Darran, Glen and Sam. Great- grandad of Shaun, Aiden, Taz and Rocky. 'Sadly Missed' A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland, on Thursday 12th March at 11:00am, followed by interment in the Mangere Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
