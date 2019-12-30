Home

Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 a.m.
The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
Broadway Avenue
Palmerston North
View Map
GLEESON, Owen William. KForce No. 206880, Sgt. Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Metlifecare on Saturday 28th December 2019. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Nancy for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Mike Franklin, Bill and Tanya, Mark and Toni. Loved Poppa to Sam, Charlotte, Belinda, Lachie, Jess, Ryan, Ed and Jack. Loved great grandfather of Edward, Tessa and Patrick. R.I.P. Messages to the Gleeson family c/- PO Box 7162, Palmerston North. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Owen's life will be held at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 31st December 2019, at 10:30am. Followed by interment at the Feilding Lawn Cemetery. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
