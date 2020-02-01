Home

Owen Victor HEALY Notice
HEALY, Owen Victor. On January 30, 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his family. In his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jessie. Much loved father and father in-law of Jeffrey, Karen and the late Jim, and Lynette and Gary. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate Owen's life will be held at Waihi Lawn Cemetery, State Highway 2, Waihi on Wednesday, February 5 at 11.30am. Communications to the Healy family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
