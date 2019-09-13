|
BOWICK, Owen Stewart. REG # N66116 6th field Reg Artillery Passed away on 11 September 2019, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Loving dad of Ian and Ella, Robyn, Kevin and Rosie, and Lynne and Barry. Much loved Pa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of the late Johnny and Noel. Special thanks to all of the staff of ward 6 Middlemore Hospital and the staff at Erin Park Rest Home. Dad will be at Lynn and Barry's home over the weekend. A Celebration of Owen's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Monday 16 September 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019