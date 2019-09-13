Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen BOWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Stewart BOWICK

Add a Memory
Owen Stewart BOWICK Notice
BOWICK, Owen Stewart. REG # N66116 6th field Reg Artillery Passed away on 11 September 2019, in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Loving dad of Ian and Ella, Robyn, Kevin and Rosie, and Lynne and Barry. Much loved Pa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of the late Johnny and Noel. Special thanks to all of the staff of ward 6 Middlemore Hospital and the staff at Erin Park Rest Home. Dad will be at Lynn and Barry's home over the weekend. A Celebration of Owen's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Monday 16 September 2019 at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Owen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.