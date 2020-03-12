|
|
|
GILLANDERS, Owen Reginald. Passed away as a result of an accident on 10th March 2020, aged 51 years. Dearly loved son of Dot (late) and Garth, loved brother of Terry and Frances, Bryan (late), and Wendy and Rob. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA, PO Box 43-221, Mangere would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Owen will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Monday 16th March at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020