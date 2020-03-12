Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen GILLANDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Reginald GILLANDERS

Add a Memory
Owen Reginald GILLANDERS Notice
GILLANDERS, Owen Reginald. Passed away as a result of an accident on 10th March 2020, aged 51 years. Dearly loved son of Dot (late) and Garth, loved brother of Terry and Frances, Bryan (late), and Wendy and Rob. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA, PO Box 43-221, Mangere would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Owen will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Monday 16th March at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Owen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -