McLEAN, Owen Philip (Phil). Born July 20, 1966. Passed away on January 31, 2020 at Mercy Parklands Rest Home after a long illness. Beloved son of the late Kenneth and Margaret McLean, brother to Martin, Greg, Catherine, Andrew and uncle to Kieran, Nicholas, Madeline, Harrison, Traya and Kennedy. The Funeral Service will be held at the Mercy Parklands Rest Home at 12 Umere Crescent, Ellerslie on Tuesday, February 4 at 11.30am. The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Parklands Rest Home and especially Judy Renau for their kind and loving care of Phil over a number of years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Parklands www. mercyparklands.co.nz/ gifting/ would be appreciated or can be made at the service. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020