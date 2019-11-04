Home

Owen Neville (Rusty) CAMPBELL

Owen Neville (Rusty) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Owen Neville (Rusty). Rusty died peacefully at home, with his family beside him, on 1 November 2019; aged 80 Years. Dearly loved husband of Marian, father of Greg and Asa, Kathy and Troy, and John and Vicki. Treasured and respected grandfather of Tom and Eric, Jessica and Lexi, and Devon and Cole. A service for Rusty will be held in the Papakura Anglican Church, 40 Coles Crescent Papakura, on Friday 8 November at 1.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
