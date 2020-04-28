Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen JURGENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen Lloyd JURGENS

Add a Memory
Owen Lloyd JURGENS Notice
JURGENS, Owen Lloyd. On Saturday, 25th April 2020, in Taumarunui Hospital only days after his 63rd birthday Owen passed away suddenly after a courageous battle. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Kathryn. Treasured father and father-in-law of Lisa and Michael, Tania, Ian, Anne and Ben, Liam, Becky and cherished Pop of Luke and Owen. Dearly loved son of the late Martin and Annie and brother of David, Barry, Allan and the late Noel. "At Peace With The Lord." Due to current circumstances a private family service will be held. A Memorial Service for Owen will be held at a later date. Communications to 79 Borck Road, Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Owen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -