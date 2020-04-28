|
|
|
JURGENS, Owen Lloyd. On Saturday, 25th April 2020, in Taumarunui Hospital only days after his 63rd birthday Owen passed away suddenly after a courageous battle. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Kathryn. Treasured father and father-in-law of Lisa and Michael, Tania, Ian, Anne and Ben, Liam, Becky and cherished Pop of Luke and Owen. Dearly loved son of the late Martin and Annie and brother of David, Barry, Allan and the late Noel. "At Peace With The Lord." Due to current circumstances a private family service will be held. A Memorial Service for Owen will be held at a later date. Communications to 79 Borck Road, Taumarunui. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 28, 2020