ADAMS, Owen Joseph. Born October 24, 1927. Passed away on November 23, 2019, in his 93rd year. Loving father of Rae and Dave Toms (deceased), Roger and Wendy Adams and Debs and Colin Berry. Granddad to Matthew and Jenny, Steve, Daniel and Penny, Brendon and Lisa, Hayley and Lee and Tim. Great granddad to Jaden, Christina, Felicity, Thomas, Callum, Finn, Immy, Khloe and Maddie. Husband to June (deceased) and Margaret. An inspiration to our family with his honesty and humour. Thank you for always providing for us and your love. Jesus wanted you for His sunbeam. A service for Owen will be held at Grahams Chapel, West St, Tuakau, on Friday 29th of November at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019