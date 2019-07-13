Home

Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
03-548 2770
Owen James Henry (Miles) SPENCE

SPENCE, Owen James Henry (Miles). NZD5094/33206 29 October 1922 - 9 July 2019 AB Radar Operator, HMS Victorious, Pacific War. Passed away at Nelson Hospital, aged 96. Jazz musician, poet, author, artist, teacher, and cricket coach. Soulmate and 'Oppo' of Pamela for 20 years, and her family; former husband of Evelyn (Auckland); sadly missed father and father-in- law of Colin and Mimi, Dianne, and Jennie and Grant; grandfather of Kyle, Lara, Kayla, Cameron, and Liam. And father of John. 'Will be sorely missed by many.' The funeral service to celebrate and remember Mile's life will be held on Wednesday 17 July 2019, at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, at 11am, to be followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
