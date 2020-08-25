Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
EGAN, Owen George. Passed away at Thames Hospital, on 23rd August, 2020; aged 89 years. Dearly beloved husband of Dallas, loved Dad of Gavin (New Castle, Australia), Robyn and Doug Hayward (Tairua), Neville (Turua). Respected grandfather of Steve and Sara, Tonie and Tony, Kathleen and Nathan, Genevieve and Brendan, Andrea, Elliot and Tessa, Nathan and Ashley, and proud great-grandad of 8. 'Another link in the chain has been broken.' Owen George Egan, son of the late George and Muriel, pioneer settlers of Orongo, Hauraki. Brother of the late Brian, Nola, Neil and Graham. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Thursday 27th August, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to: 211B Baillie Street, Thames.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020
