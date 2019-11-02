Home

Owen Douglas ALLISON

Owen Douglas ALLISON Notice
ALLISON, Owen Douglas. Mavis, Bill, Paula, Kirsten, Nikki, Jess and families wish to thank everyone for all your cards, flowers, baking and phone calls. Many thanks to all who came to help us through Owen's service. A special thanks to Dave, Lloyd, Peter and Louise for all your help at such a sad time and your love for Owen over many, many years. Thank you to all Owen's friends in Auckland, Wellington and Invercargill. Thank you to Judy Gregory and all at Avenal Park Funeral Home. Please accept this as a personal thank you to everyone.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
