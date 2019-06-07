Home

Todd Gower Signature Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 1977
Owen Desmond PHILLIPS

Owen Desmond PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS, Owen Desmond. Passed away peacefully at Hodgson House, Tauranga on 3 June 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rae. Loved Dad of Beverley and son-in-law of the late Dale. Loved Pop of granddaughter Vicki and partner James, and great grandfather of Harry. A private cremation has been held and a memorial afternoon tea will be held at a later date. Thanks to the staff of Hodgson House for their care of Owen. Communication to the Owen Phillips Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 7, 2019
