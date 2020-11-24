|
PRYOR, Owen Charles. Sadly but peacefully at Totara Hospice on Saturday 21 November 2020, after a battle with cancer. Much loved Dad of Rachel and Brett, Andy and Kylie, Emma and Logan. Special Grandpa to Olivia, Holly, Sophie, Gemma, Tyla, Max, Danny and Caitlyn. "Always in our thoughts and we will treasure our special memories forever." " WE LOVE YOU." A celebration of Owen's life will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Puhinui on Friday 27 November at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020