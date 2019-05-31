|
|
|
BROTT, Owen (OB) (ZL1FC). Peacefully at home on 30th May 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Treasured father and father in law of Michelle and Dave Crombie, Darren and Rachael, Lynn and Chris Maskell. Loved and cherished Pop of all his grandchildren. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to the Far North Hospice Service P O Box 690 Kaitaia would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A memorial service for OB will be held in the chapel of Geards Funeral Home on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 11am. Messages C/- Geards Funeral Home 13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia 0410.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
