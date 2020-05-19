|
BLACKBURN, Owen. Passed away on 13th May 2020 as a result of a tragic accident. Much loved husband and best friend of Pamela, loved father of Glenn and Natalia (Canada), Nicolette and Garry, and especially loved Poppa of Maxwell, Carlos, Nikita and Joel. He has left a legacy of beautiful memories for us all. Only God can fill the huge hole in our hearts that has been left with your passing. We are rejoicing with you my darling as you are now in Eternity with Jesus.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020