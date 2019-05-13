Home

Owen Bertram (Red) GIBBONS

GIBBONS, Owen Bertram (Red). Passed away peacefully Biff! LBW at 90. Off to join his wife Barbara and son Trevor. Much loved Dad of Debra, Gavin and Kaye, valued Father-in-law of Wayne and Sheila. Cherished Grandad to Frances, Ryan, Gemma, Byron and Ruby. A big thank you to the Lexham Garden staff for their care of our Dad. Thank you to the New Zealand Deaf Community for your love and support to Owen. Rest in Peace, Forever Young. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 14 May at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
