PASSI, Otto Barnes. Born July 26, 1931. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5 July 2020 aged 88. Son of late Joseph Miavatele Passi and late Ulala Passi. Darling husband and soul mate of Matalavea Tolu Passi (nee Matalavea). Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Denise and Graeme Robson, late Mavis Passi, Bettina Passi (nee Bracey), Ben and Raffeka Passi, Danny and Jane Passi, Tricia Passi and Michael Rushton. Adored and cherished Papa of Samuel and Tiffany Bracey, Sharnika and Jamie Phillips, Anneke Bracey and Eathan Robson. Great Grand Papa to Elizabeth Bracey. Isaiah 66 2 On this One will I look On him who is poor and of a contrite spirit. And who trembles at My word. Requiem Mass will be held at St Pauls Catholic Church Waimumu Road, Massey 10.30am Wednesday 22 July 2020. Afterwards procession to Schnapper Rock Cemetery then to Schnapper Rock Dil's reception room for afternoon tea. Our heartfelt gratitude to Waitakere Hospital and West Fono Doctors and Nursing Staff , Vision West Caregivers and St Johns Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2020