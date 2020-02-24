|
MANUKUO, Osiola (Ossie). Born 7th October 1939, one of 13 children to Tongatule and Higano. Beloved son of Manukuo (Pikoka) and Lovena, one of 6 children. Osiola sadly passed away on the 20th February 2020, 6.30am at Middlemore Hospital after a short illness. Loving husband to Simoe Ikiua-Lupo Manukuo. Revered father of Moran and Laki Vilila, Sara and Cooper Tatui, Ossie and Chrissy Manukuo. Cherished grandfather of 13. Adoring great grandfather of 11. Father figure to many nephews and nieces. Life time member of PIPC Newton V3 Hakupu Atua. Rest in peace till we meet again. Fano moe monuina e fenoga haau kehe kautu he lagi. Funeral Service to be held at PIPC Newton, 10am Wednesday 26th February 2020. Burial will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens. All communications to Ossie 021720982
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020