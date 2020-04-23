Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Ona PARKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ona June PARKES

Add a Memory
Ona June PARKES Notice
PARKES, Ona June. Passed away peacefully on 19th April 2020, in her 94th year. Loving wife of the late Ray. Cherished mother of Gayle Hobbs and Bruce Parkes, mother in law to Ken and Jennie. Loving Nana P to Gary, Paul, Jarrod, Deane, Michael, Kirstie and Ryan. Great grandmother to 19 and Great Great grandmother to 1. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Camellia Rest Home and CHT, Te Awamutu. A private grave service at the Te Awamutu Cemetery has been held. All communications to 177 Taylor Ave, Te Awamutu 3800. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -