DAVISON, Olwyn Margaret (nee Cole). Of Waikanae, formerly of Kohimarama, Auckland. Passed away peacefully at Winara Hospital on Sunday, 2 August 2020. Aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Ross for 68 years. Much loved mother of Andrea, and mother- in-law of Geoff. A much-loved grandmother to Melissa and Robb, Hayley, and Jackson and Melika, and great- grandmother to Osheana, Nayviah, and Ryker. Loving sister to Gerry and Ron, and sister-in-law to Gwenda and Diane. Thank you to the kind staff at Winara for their loving care. Olwyn's service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Friday 7 August 2020 at 11am, thereafter private cremation. Messages may be emailed to: [email protected] Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020