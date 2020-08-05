Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olwyn DAVISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olwyn Margaret (Cole) DAVISON

Add a Memory
Olwyn Margaret (Cole) DAVISON Notice
DAVISON, Olwyn Margaret (nee Cole). Of Waikanae, formerly of Kohimarama, Auckland. Passed away peacefully at Winara Hospital on Sunday, 2 August 2020. Aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Ross for 68 years. Much loved mother of Andrea, and mother- in-law of Geoff. A much-loved grandmother to Melissa and Robb, Hayley, and Jackson and Melika, and great- grandmother to Osheana, Nayviah, and Ryker. Loving sister to Gerry and Ron, and sister-in-law to Gwenda and Diane. Thank you to the kind staff at Winara for their loving care. Olwyn's service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Friday 7 August 2020 at 11am, thereafter private cremation. Messages may be emailed to: [email protected] Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -