Olivia Michelle COOK

Olivia Michelle COOK Notice
COOK, Olivia Michelle. Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019, aged 18. Deeply loved and treasured daughter of Russ and the late Andrea, and sister of Joel and Ella. At peace in her mum's arms again. A service to celebrate Olivia's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium and Cemetery, 100-102 St Johns Road, St Johns, Auckland on Thursday, July 18, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sommerville Special School, 7 Benghazi Road, Panmure, Auckland 1072.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
