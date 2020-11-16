Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Oliver William (Olly) GREEN

Oliver William (Olly) GREEN Notice
GREEN, Oliver William (Olly). Passed away peacefully on Saturday the 14th of November 2020, in his 80th year. Loved husband of Cathy (Catherine). Much loved father and father-in-law of Neree and Grant, and Juliette and Jeremy. Fiercely proud grandad of Lydia, Azraena, Brenna, Tarrin, and Quinn. "Old Fishermen never die, they just wade away" A Celebration of Olly's life will be held on Wednesday the 18th of November at 3:00pm in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. Olly's casket will be open in the chapel from 2:30pm for those wishing to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Auckland in Olly's memory would be appreciated and can be made online at dementiaauckland.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
