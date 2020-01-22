Home

Oliver Samuel (Ollie) MOORE


1979 - 2020
Oliver Samuel (Ollie) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Oliver Samuel (Ollie). Passed away January 13th 2020 as a result of a tragic accident while holidaying in Bali. Dearly loved father of Cassidy, Taitum, and Paige. Beloved and adored youngest son of Gail and Dennis Moore, brother of Gareth and Caleb. Treasured grandson of Neila and Allen Moore, Eddie and Jean Leabourn. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 3pm followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
