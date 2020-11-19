|
MITCHELL, Oliver Matthew. Ollie passed away at home with his family on Wednesday, 18th November 2020, aged 48 years. Loving son of Elizabeth and the late Campbell Mitchell, younger brother of Andrew, and Catherine, wonderful husband to Caitlin and devoted father of Amelia, Bede, Keir, and Alice. A service to celebrate Ollie's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Monday, 23rd November 2020 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Te Kuiti Primary School.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020