|
|
|
COMER, Oliver James (Ollie). Passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday 11th August 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Treasured father and father-in-law of Sharleen and Brett, Rachel and Tony, Carl and Christine. Much loved granddad to Owen, Olivia, Hayden, Reid, Guy and Kate. Many thanks to staff at Canopy Care who gave us extra years of quality time with Ollie. Due to current restrictions, a service for Ollie was held on Friday, 14th of August 2020, at Tauranga Park. All communication to the Comer family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020