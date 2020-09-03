Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Cambridge Raceway
1 Taylor Street
Cambridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver HAINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver (Ollie) HAINES

Add a Memory
Oliver (Ollie) HAINES Notice
HAINES, Oliver (Ollie). Passed away at home unexpectedly Monday 31 August 2020. Loving husband of Irene for almost 60 years. Loved father of Debbie, Kristine and Sonia. Cherished Pop to Mark, Ryan, Reid, Sydney, Fraser and Braidy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated. A Memorial Service for Ollie will be held at the Cambridge Raceway, 1 Taylor Street, Cambridge on Saturday September 5 at 1:00pm. Please rsvp to [email protected] if you are intending to attend Ollie's Memorial Service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -