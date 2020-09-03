|
HAINES, Oliver (Ollie). Passed away at home unexpectedly Monday 31 August 2020. Loving husband of Irene for almost 60 years. Loved father of Debbie, Kristine and Sonia. Cherished Pop to Mark, Ryan, Reid, Sydney, Fraser and Braidy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dementia Waikato would be appreciated. A Memorial Service for Ollie will be held at the Cambridge Raceway, 1 Taylor Street, Cambridge on Saturday September 5 at 1:00pm. Please rsvp to [email protected] if you are intending to attend Ollie's Memorial Service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020