Oliver Daniel (Olly) ROUTLEDGE

Oliver Daniel (Olly) ROUTLEDGE Notice
ROUTLEDGE, Oliver Daniel (Olly). On Friday 4 December 2020 at home in Hillcrest. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of Jess, and adored Dad of Eadie and Kit. Dearly loved son of Keith and Joan Routledge, and wonderful brother to Claire, Nye, Katie and Dobbo. Loved Uncle of Isla, Neve, Zara and Marnie. Loved and respected son-in-law of Di Sinclair, and loved brother-in-law of Gini, Hadleigh and Fran. A total legend who will never be forgotten and will greatly missed by all.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
