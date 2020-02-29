Home

Olive Winnifred (Mehrtens) CLARK

Olive Winnifred (Mehrtens) CLARK Notice
CLARK, Olive Winnifred (nee Mehrtens). As she wished at home early Thursday morning 27 February, with her hand being held by family, aged 96 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late James, mother of Linda, Kevin and Craig. An angel on Earth, a patient sufferer is at rest amongst the angels in Heaven. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741. A private service will be held to celebrate Olive's life. All communications c/o Morrison Funeral Directors, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
