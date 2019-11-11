Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olive WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive WALLACE

Add a Memory
Olive WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Olive. Passed away peacefully on 7 November 2019 at Auckland City Hospital, after a short illness, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Treasured mother of Anne, and special friend of Colin. Very special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of ward 72, who cared for Olive while in hospital. At Olive's request, a private cremation has taken place. Communications C/o The Wallace family, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Mount Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -