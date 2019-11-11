|
WALLACE, Olive. Passed away peacefully on 7 November 2019 at Auckland City Hospital, after a short illness, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie. Treasured mother of Anne, and special friend of Colin. Very special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of ward 72, who cared for Olive while in hospital. At Olive's request, a private cremation has taken place. Communications C/o The Wallace family, PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Mount Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019