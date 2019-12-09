|
TAHANA, Olive (nee Ashby). Sunrise 16 August 1951 - Sunset 6 December 2019. Taken suddenly. Loved and treasured Mother of Rozena, Laurie and Jane, Pearl and Brian, Yvonne and Orlando, Jon and Erena. Grandmother to her many mokopuna and great mokopuna. She will be sadly missed by all. Olive will be laying at Waimanoni Marae followed by burial at Waipapakauri Cemetery. The service is yet to be confirmed. Please contact Yvonne on 021-0239-4963 for further details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019