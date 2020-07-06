|
PIPER, Olive Ruby (nee McClunie). Passed away peacefully on 3 July 2020, aged 75 years. Loved Daughter of the late Rob and Ellen McClunie of Pirongia. Loved Sister of Pauline and the late Ted Allen, David, Steve and Dale, Don and Judy, Rob and Luz, and loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A Service for Olive will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 8th July 2020 at 11:00 am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the McClunie family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020