|
|
|
REEVE, Olive. 3 June 2019. Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital aged 90. Dearly loved sister of the late Emmeline, Harold, Sydney. Ron and Luz Reeve and David and Louise Reeve. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews and their families. A life gladly spent in God's service in India and New Zealand. Will be missed by many. A funeral service will be held on Thursday 13 June at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel at Puhunui Road, Papatoetoe at 2.00pm. All communications c/o p o Box 582, Drury 2247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More