CRAIG, Olive Patricia (Tot). Passed away peacefully on 1st June 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred, and mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Julie, the late Roy and Lorraine, Brian and Donna. Cherished Nana of 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. 100 years of a life well lived. Loved by all her family. A private family service will be held. Special thanks to the staff at Franklin Memorial for their love and care. All communications to Craig family c/- 13 Wroxton Place, Waiuku 2123.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 4 to June 5, 2020