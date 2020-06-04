Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
37 Kitchener Road
Waiuku, Auckland
09-235 8380
Olive Patricia (Tot) CRAIG

Olive Patricia (Tot) CRAIG Notice
CRAIG, Olive Patricia (Tot). Passed away peacefully on 1st June 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku. Beloved wife of the late Wilfred, and mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Julie, the late Roy and Lorraine, Brian and Donna. Cherished Nana of 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. 100 years of a life well lived. Loved by all her family. A private family service will be held. Special thanks to the staff at Franklin Memorial for their love and care. All communications to Craig family c/- 13 Wroxton Place, Waiuku 2123.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 4 to June 5, 2020
