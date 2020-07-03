Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Olive May (nee Halpin) (Ollie) WHITE

Olive May (nee Halpin) (Ollie) WHITE Notice
WHITE, Olive May (Ollie) (nee Halpin). Passed away peacefully on 30 June 2020 at Murray Halberg Retirement Village Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Ron (deceased), much loved mother to Ken and Sharon, mother-in-law to Tim and adored grandmother to Amy and Holly. Her welcoming smile and big heart will always be in our memories. Ollie will be sadly missed by those who cherished her. A service to farewell Ollie will be held at The Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Tuesday 7 July 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by an interment at Waikumete Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. John's Ambulance would be appreciated c/- Private Bag 14902 Panmure, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2020
