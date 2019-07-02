Home

Olive Mary SOUTHON

Olive Mary SOUTHON Notice
SOUTHON, Olive Mary. Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on the 30th of June 2019. in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife for 54 years to Wayne. Much loved mum and mother-in-law to Paul and Kathy, Stephen and Averil, Gail and Andrew (Sad), Donna and Jeff, Keith and Debbie, David, Joanne and Phil, Craig and Maree. Loved Nana to her 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. "Always in our hearts." A Service for Olive will be held at St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church, Kensington Street, Putaruru on Friday 5th of July at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019
