Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Olive Marie (Marie) TEE

Olive Marie (Marie) TEE Notice
TEE, Olive Marie (Marie). Peacefully on Tuesday 28th April 2020; aged 93, with her family by her side. Lifelong love and best friend of Eric for 78 years. Cherished mum of Keith (deceased), Raewyn, Barry and Linda (Canada), and Graeme and Jo. Adored nana of Heather and Colin. Much loved great nana of four. Take care, Love you. Thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Mary Shapley and to the angels at the medical ward of Whakatane Hospital. A private service has been held. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Messages for the 'Tee' family C/- P O Box 2070,Whakatane 3158, or a tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
