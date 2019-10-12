|
PARKIN, Olive Margaret. Of Taupo, died peacefully aged 92 years, on Saturday afternoon, October 5th 2019, after suffering a stroke while on holiday in California. Much loved and admired mother of Christopher, Sarah, Vanessa, and the late Jill, mother-in-law of Kathy, the late Michael, Greg, and Bernie; grandmother of Nik, Hannah, Meredith, Haami, Tania, Nathan, Kristy, Mitchell, Tiahn, and great grandmother to Zarli, Loni, Mikaere, Kyah, Piper, Levi, and Manny. Also, fondly remembered by her California family, the Shebles (sister Pam and husband Bud) and the Pipkins (niece Janny and husband Chet), in whose very generous company she spent much of the last 20 years. Also the Burfields, (brother Peter) and the Clarks, (sister Brenda) and their families. She fitted more enjoyment than most into her 92 years, and died having fun. What more can one ask from life! A celebration of her life will be held in Taupo later in November, details to be announced in due course. To avoid missing any of her friends, we would welcome an email to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019