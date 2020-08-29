Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 21, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Manawatu Golf Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive BRIGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Margaret (Reese) BRIGHAM

Add a Memory
Olive Margaret (Reese) BRIGHAM Notice
BRIGHAM, Olive Margaret (nee Reese). Passed away peacefully on 22 August 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved wife of the late Roy Carder Brigham. Cherished and respected mother and mother-in-law of Jo and Stewart Limmer, Paul and Delwyn Brigham, Elizabeth and Chris Smaller, and Alison and Jeffrey Lindsay. Loving grandmother to Daniel, Matthew, Hannah, Andrew and Elyse and their partners. Great grandmother to Paige and new baby Connor. "Always a lady who will live on in our hearts." According to Olive's wishes a private cremation has been held, however, a celebration of Olive's life will be held at the Manawatu Golf Club at 1.30 pm on Monday 21 September 2020. Messages can be sent to the Brigham family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -