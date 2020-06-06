|
STODDARD, Olive Lucinda (nee Bleakley). Born November 22, 1918. Passed away peacefully on Sunday May 31, 2020 at Dove Eden Village aged 101.5 years (lived to the full). Loving wife to Frank, deceased. Truly loved and respected by Peter and her many cousins. Special thanks for the loving care given to Olive by the Amanda Smith caregivers and staff at Dove Village. A funeral service for Olive will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 11 June at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to the Olive Stoddard Charitable Trust which will help to continue her generous giving. Please forward to PO Box 128155, Remuera.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020